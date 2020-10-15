Does the Constitution Let Trump Round Up His Enemies? Amy Coney Barrett Won’t Say.

I kept a little running tab of questions Amy Coney Barrett said she couldn’t possibly answer without compromising her future Supreme Court tenure. I’m sure I missed a lot of them, but here were six:

One: Lindsey Graham asked her if there existed a constitutional right to polygamy. She couldn’t say. Two: Pat Leahy asked if a president could self-pardon. Couldn’t touch that one. Three: Amy Klobuchar asked if she thought mail-in ballots were legitimately democratic. That’s a policy position, I can’t express a view.

Four: Richard Blumenthal asked if Obergefell was properly decided and asked her to consider its being overturned from the point of view of a gay or lesbian couple. It would be quite wrong to discuss that, and not only that, Senator, you seem to be implying that I’m itching to overturn it, which I assure you is not the case.