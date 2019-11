If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Next Sunday, the first episode of the new series of the hit Netflix epic The Crown will be released.

It may have received rave reviews from critics, including The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon, but in royal circles the dawn of the new series is being greeted with a stony silence.