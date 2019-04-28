Dog Sledding Across the Arctic Ocean

Sarah McNair-Landry has adventure in her blood.

The daughter of polar explorers, Sarah grew up in Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut, Canada, with a frozen ocean in her backyard.

At 19, Sarah became the youngest person to travel both the North and South Poles. Since, she’s led countless expeditions with both her brother, Eric McNair-Landry, and her partner, Erik Boomer. The group operates Northwinds Expeditions, a bucket list goldmine for Arctic adventurers.

Needless to say, there are few people as qualified as Sarah and Erik to lead a dog sledding day trip across the Arctic Ocean with The Daily Beast.