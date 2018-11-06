Dog Who Survived Deadly Storm and 4 Other Videos You Have to See Right Now

Welcome to the Video Cheat Sheet, your source for the videos you absolutely have to see right now. Today we have Oprah’s very personal get-out-the-vote message, Sean Hannity breaking a no-campaign promise, Kevin Byard’s star turn, heartbreaking footage of a confused dog after a storm destroys a Tennessee home, and what happens when you put a watermelon in front of a Mustang exhaust pipe.

To get the Video Cheat Sheet every day, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Or you can sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter to get the video cheat sheet delivered to your inbox every afternoon.