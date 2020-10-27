DOJ Fails in Bid to Protect Trump From Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Lawsuit

The Justice Department’s attempt to block a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump from E. Jean Carroll—a magazine columnist who has alleged he raped her—has been thrown out by a federal judge. The decision, made public Tuesday morning, ensures the lawsuit can go ahead.

If it had gone the other way, and the department had managed to substitute itself as the defendant instead of Trump, it would have abruptly ended the lawsuit as the federal government can’t be sued for defamation.

Carroll filed a defamation suit against Trump last year after he denied her allegation that he raped her inside a Manhattan luxury department store dressing room some time in the mid-1990s.

Trump continues to deny the allegation. More to follow...