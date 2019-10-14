Will Warren and Sanders Defend Biden from Trump's Smears?

Meanwhile, as Donald Trump destroys American credibility for the next 20 years (George W. Bush having destroyed it for the last 20; are we seeing any kind of pattern here, folks?), the Democrats gather Tuesday night for the next debate.

You’ll see a lot of segments on cable news for the next 36 hours about what’s going to happen and who needs to do what. Most of it, I’m guessing, will center on how Elizabeth Warren will handle her new front-runner role, and how Bernie Sanders will come across after his heart attack.

I’m going to be watching for something else. I’m going to take note of who violates Tomasky’s Commandment: Thou shalt not attack a fellow Democrat in a way that can be recycled as a trash right-wing talking point in the general election.