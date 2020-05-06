A treatment for COVID-19 might have gotten its start with a car crash involving Dolly Parton.

After the country music legend and American icon suffered a terrible accident in 2013, she befriended Vanderbilt University surgeon Naji Abumrad, who introduced her to the school’s cutting-edge antibody research when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Now, Dolly has donated a million dollars to the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center—money which is hard at work paying for research into synthetic antibodies that could treat sick COVID-19 patients. And she’s not the only one. The Vanderbilt group is also backed by DARPA, the Pentagon’s premiere research agency. So what is Vanderbilt doing to find a coronavirus treatment, and when will we know if it’s effective?