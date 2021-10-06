Don Lemon Tells Stephanie Grisham to ‘Go on the Fox Propaganda Network and Sell Your Book’

CNN anchor Don Lemon tore into former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham over her recent redemption tour on Tuesday night, telling the one-time Trump spokesperson that she should “go on the Fox propaganda network” to sell her Trump tell-all book.

In recent days, Grisham—who almost exclusively appeared on right-wing media during her time in the Trump White House—has made the rounds on CNN and broadcast networks to promote her salacious new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, in which she lambastes former President Donald Trump.

A common theme throughout her media appearances, meanwhile, has been her attempt to repent for her years of lying on the ex-president’s behalf, seemingly expressing contrition along the way. In an interview with CNN’s New Day, for instance, she confessed that people died as a result of her role in the Trump response to the pandemic. She also said she felt “horribly guilty about” appearing on Fox News, adding that the network helped Trump inspire the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Lemon wasn’t buying any of it on Tuesday night. And not only did he call out Grisham but he seemingly also took aim at his own network for booking her for multiple interviews. (It wouldn’t be the first time he’s taken his network to task.)

After airing a clip of Grisham warning viewers that Trump will surround himself with those responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot if he gets re-elected, the CNN anchor fired off a lengthy tirade about the former Trump aide, even telling his producer to stop the teleprompter so he could shoot from the hip.

“Where were these people when it was happening?!” Lemon exclaimed. “Where was this attitude when they were on Fox News saying the most insane stuff, defending the most insane behavior, talking crap about CNN and the ‘fake news,’ not holding press conferences, making excuses for everything that Trump did, playing cleanup on aisle 45?”

He added: “Now they want to come on CNN—why do you want to come on CNN to sell a book when all you did was talk crap about CNN? Huh?! Or any other network? Go on the Fox propaganda network and sell your book!”

Lemon, growing increasingly agitated, further took issue with Grisham staying silent if she knew how bad things were in the Trump White House.

“Why didn’t you stand up for our democracy when you had the chance to do it? When it mattered? Before there was a Jan. 6? Because you saw it coming,” he grumbled.

“Stephanie Grisham, the fact is she saw plenty when she was in the White House herself. She could have warned America then,” Lemon concluded. “She didn’t do it. Now she’s running to Jake Tapper, talking about how the then-president was trying to stage a coup. No crap!”