Donald Junior’s Hunter Biden Obsession Is Creepy, and Telling

The president’s bleary-eyed namesake failson is obsessed with Hunter Biden, and as the campaign session from hell continues that obsession seems more and more Freudian.

It happened on Glenn Beck’s radio show the day after the debate, where Junior claimed that “crackhead Hunter has now a tie, a direct tie to Vladimir Putin.” The slur was one New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi heard Junior try out on the campaign trail before the debate, before using it on the radio.

And the Putin smear was a true “no puppet” moment coming from the Trump kid who infamously met with Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016, but was later found by Bob Mueller to be too stupid to have colluded, which some might say is the very definition of white male privilege. It all got me thinking about why Junior just can’t stop talking about Hunter. Junior is furious. Junior is fragile. Junior is triggered.