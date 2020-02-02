Donald the Insult President Targets ‘Mini Mike,’ and Both Men End Up Looking Small

“Very little. I just think of little.”

Someone’s telling tall tales again. In three tweets and again in his pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Sunday, Donald Trump targeted “Mini Mike” Bloomberg, attacking the candidate whose wealth dwarves the Donald’s just before the two will air clashing ads during the game itself Sunday evening.

“He wants a box for the debates,” Trump said, during the pre-taped interview at his Mar-a-Lago hotel in Florida. “Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?”