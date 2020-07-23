A President in Search of a War Finds His Adversary in China

There are three reasons why we should care about President Trump ordering China’s consulate in Houston, Texas, to close by Friday.

First, China is America’s most significant long-term foreign threat. Second, this action will have repercussions far beyond the diplomatic cocktail party circuit. Third, while Trump may have done the right thing, he may have done it for the wrong reasons.

The move adds one more explosive and unstable component to a tense and tumultuous mixture as America grapples with a pandemic and public protests in the lead-up to picking a president.