Trump and His Defenders Keep Tossing Around Legal Terms. Here’s What They Really Mean.

“Due process.” “The right to confront your accuser.” “Hearsay.”

In what can only be described as a cynical ploy, President Donald Trump and his supporters keep tossing out legal terminology to attack those who seek to hold him accountable for alleged misconduct in the impeachment inquiry currently underway in the House of Representatives. The idea seems to be to confuse members of the public by using legal terms that sound valid, but have no application to the matter for which they are cited.

Trump claims on Twitter that Democrats believe that they can “impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights.” White House Counsel Pat Cipollone argues that the impeachment inquiry “violates fundamental fairness and constitutionally mandated due process.” Senator Lindsay Graham says that “You can’t get a parking ticket conviction based on hearsay.”