The American Hydra of Nativism, Racism and Isolationism

The American struggle between our better angels and inner demons has ebbed and flowed through our history, as a nation founded on the idea of citizens vested with inalienable rights and equal before the law has contended with the forces of nativism, bigotry, and privilege.

Virtually every advance in expanding individual rights, equitably sharing the nation’s abundance, creating equal opportunity for its citizens and welcoming the stranger has been met with a forceful reaction to resist, deny or eliminate these gains.

The 13th, 14th and 15th amendments of the post-Civil War era were effectively nullified by the South’s “Redemption” that followed on the heels of Reconstruction, imposing almost a century of Jim Crow on Southern blacks. The Great Age of Immigration from the 1880s to World War I was met with a nativist reaction culminating in the restrictionist laws of 1921-1924 whose quotas effectively barred mostly Italian and Jewish immigrants from Southern and Eastern Europe.