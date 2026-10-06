BOXED OUT Trump Blocks 2028 Rising Star From Speaking in Own State The president apparently wanted the spotlight to himself.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says President Donald Trump blocked him from speaking at a manufacturing event he supports in his own state.

Trump, 80, spoke in Baltimore on Tuesday to mark an investment in submarine manufacturing by Defense tech firm Anduril. The Navy awarded Anduril a $2.9 billion contract, which, combined with the construction of a $3.3 billion shipyard, is expected to create 3,100 direct jobs and over 11,000 indirect jobs. Moore supports the investment.

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But now the Democratic governor, a possible 2028 presidential candidate, says Trump blocked him from speaking at the ceremony.

US Navy members listen to Trump speak at Sparrows Point Shipyard, as the USS Billings sits in the background. Defense tech firm Anduril unveiled plans for a $3.7 billion ‌shipyard there. Eric Lee/REUTERS

“If the president of the United States wants to bring the circus in town and tell me that I’m not allowed to speak, despite the fact we were the ones that helped bring the deal, then I will let the circus be conducted while I go back to the work of the people of Maryland,” Moore, 47, told reporters.

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A White House official told CNN that Trump had “graciously” invited Moore—but only as a guest.

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“It’s unfortunate that the Governor is now making a multi-billion dollar announcement about himself by throwing a tantrum over a federal initiative that will bring sorely needed jobs back to his state thanks to President Trump,” the official said.

Moore said Trump blocked him from speaking at the event, which the White House said he had been invited to just as a guest. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

A spokesman for Moore told CNN that the governor “has always said he will work with anyone when it comes to delivering for Marylanders but bow to no one when it comes to standing up for them.”

“The Governor is proud to welcome Anduril to Baltimore County and the thousands of permanent jobs this investment is bringing to our state,” they added.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also spoke at the ceremony. Eric Lee/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment. Moore’s office referred the Beast to a press release.

Trump has sparred with Moore previously. In February, Trump tried to ban him from the annual White House governors dinner, calling him “foul-mouthed.”

The Baltimore shipyard is expected to be operating by 2030, and will be built in Sparrows Point—the site of a former steel mill that went bankrupt and closed in 2012. Anduril said the shipyard will make parts for the Navy’s Virginia-class submarines, the newest iteration of nuclear-powered attack submarines.

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The press release from Moore’s office said Anduril’s investments would produce an estimated $312 million in annual wages.

“This massive new project will deliver the largest private investment and create the most jobs in Maryland in over a decade—driving billions of dollars in economic activity that will boost Maryland families not just in Baltimore County, but throughout the state,” Moore said. “With this facility, thousands of Marylanders will have new pathways to work, wages, and wealth through advanced training and high-skilled maritime manufacturing jobs. We thank Anduril for choosing Maryland, and we’re ready to build the future of the aerospace and defense economy together.”

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