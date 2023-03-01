‘He’s a Tyrant’: Trumpers Fume After Being Booted From DeSantis Book Event

A group of Donald Trump supporters were asked to leave a book signing event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a sign of growing tensions between the two former pals.

In a video shared by far-right personality Laura Loomer, a group clad in Trump regalia waves Trump flags and signs outside Books-a-Million in Leesburg, Florida—before being confronted by a security guard.

“They told me to say anyone wearing Trump has to go right now,” the guard explains, as the supporters react with shock. “Free speech,” one pro-Trump protester yelled.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Loomer said that some of the people in the group had tickets to the event to meet the potential 2024 candidate, but were not let inside due to their pro-Trump attire.

“Police showed up and they told us that we were going to be cited and arrested for trespassing if we didn’t leave because DeSantis didn’t want us inside. It shows that he’s a tyrant,” she added.

The group eventually left after police showed up. The Leesburg Police Department didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.