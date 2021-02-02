Donald Trump Finally Lands the Lawyers He Deserves

Donald Trump doubled down on debauchery yet again with Sunday’s announcement of new attorneys representing the disgraced former president at his second impeachment trial.

Attorneys Bruce Castor and David Schoen will now be leading the ex-president’s legal team as he prepares to defend himself before the Senate on the charge that he incited the deadly insurrection in Washington, D.C., on Jan 6. The pair were hired after five previous lawyers quit following reports that he insisted that they use the trial to defend his voter fraud lie rather than making the constitutional case against convicting him now that he’s left office.

Let's start with Schoen, who considers himself a civil rights attorney. In a 2020 docuseries on Discovery Channel that chronicled the death of pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, Schoen, who’s also defended wonderful people like Roger Stone, said: “Before he died, Jeffrey Epstein had asked me to take over the defense of his criminal case… nobody can say there's absolutely no basis to these conspiracy theories. I don't believe he took his own life.” Yeah, that’s how bad it’s gotten. But of course, Trump spent years palling around with Epstein before they fell out, so maybe it all stands to reason.