Donald Trump Is a Liar. We Can Prove It.

When can you call a lie a lie? And, more to the point, when can you call a liar a liar? These are not abstract questions. From the day Donald Trump announced his candidacy in 2015 with a semi-extemporized, 46-minute speech that included numerous documentable falsehoods, journalists and news organizations throughout America and around the world have struggled to find the right language to describe his language.

Are words like “falsehood” and “untruth” adequate terms for a responsible journalist to use? Or should the word “lie”—which suggests intention, rather than accident or ignorance—be used instead?

It should. In new research that will be published in the International Journal of Communication later this month, we offer empirical proof that Trump’s intent is to deceive. He is, in other words, a verifiable liar.