Donald Trump Is America’s Abusive Dad

Legendary filmmaker Judd Apatow really liked Donald Trump—when he was on TV.

“I watched [the Apprentice] all the time because I found it so hilarious that all of his opinions were so wrong and everyone he would fire was always for the wrong reason. It was so terrible and crazy that it was fun to watch,” Apatow says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.

These days, Apatow isn’t laughing. “When you're in show business, you meet people like Trump, you meet people who literally don't exist in the same dimension as you; they're just gone. And that's what he's like. He's like Cosby in a way, these people who are completely deluded and they've been famous and all of their wishes are attended to — they lose complete touch with reality,” Apatow adds, calling Trump the “abusive parent to the country.”

Then! Washington Post media editor Margaret Sullivan weighs in on the Bari Weiss controversy. “If Bari was truly bullied at work, then that's very regrettable and I'm sorry to hear that, but she was not forced to resign. I guess you could say cancelled herself,” says Sullivan, author of the new book Ghosting the News.

Plus! How many minutes will Trump’s new campaign manager last? WTF is up with the Trumps and Goya beans? How did Molly possibly survive an entire day without Twitter?! And how is the Apatow family holding up during quarantine?

“For the first month or two, it's like, ‘Oh my God, we're getting all this like special family time.’ But now heading into month five, they're like, ‘I gotta get the fuck outta here,’” Apatow says. “Even my cats are like, ‘When are you going to get out of here? I have a life without you here.’”