Donald Trump Is Gaslighting Andrew Cuomo and Sucking Up to Ron DeSantis

As the United States grapples with a rampaging communicable disease that will needlessly take the lives of more Americans than most of the nation’s wars, we are also confronting a president who has rendered our federal government utterly incapable of protecting its nation’s citizens and who has left it to the nation’s governors to desperately compete among themselves for lifesaving medical equipment.

In the vacuum created by a hapless national government, it will fall almost entirely upon the leaders of the states to effectively cooperate in an effort to minimize the grievous cost in human lives our nation will pay.

We are facing an unprecedented test of our federal system, one that will require states to resist fear and mistrust by working together to minimize the virus’ toll, and to do so while Trump — who has fanned the flames of division in the midst of the pandemic — continues to encourage Americans to blame one other, so as to distract them from blaming him.