Donald Trump Is Leaving, but American Fascism Is Just Getting Its Boots On

The events of the past 10 days have made clear what many of us have been saying for years: that Donald Trump is the leader of a fascist movement.

There is an important and useful debate about whether fascism is the appropriate term. I am neither a scholar nor a journalist—I am a political organizer who is foremost concerned with the consequences of how we talk about the threat posed by Trump and, much more importantly, his millions of followers.

Fascism is a term that is understood by most Americans. It conveys the existential threat his movement poses to our democracy, the scope of changes needed to alleviate the racism and suffering that led to his rise, and the steps we must take to ensure his movement does not find a successor. If Trump is the leader of a fascist movement, it should motivate everyone who believes in democracy, from the center-right to the progressive left, to seek a part in a transformation of our politics and our economy on a scale not seen since the New Deal or Reconstruction.