Donald Trump Is Perfectly Happy to Let Allah Sort ’Em Out

On Thursday night at his rally in Texas, Donald Trump finally admitted why he greenlit the Turkish military to cross the border into northern Syria to attack the Kurds: He wanted these two groups of Muslims to slaughter each other. As Trump declared to his adoring fans, without even a hint of humanity about the suffering this would cause to civilians, “Sometimes you have to let them fight like two kids. Then you pull them apart.”

This follows Trump’s comments on Wednesday, when he did his best to callously dispel humanitarian concerns many have voiced for the Kurds. First, Trump dismissively stated that the Kurds were “no angels.” He then did his best to dehumanize both sides in the battle, declaring that the Kurds and Turks have been fighting for “hundreds of years,” which he explained in essence is just who these people are. I’m not exaggerating, Trump stated that “warring” and killing is “unnatural for us, but its sorta natural for them.”

Many were stunned by Trump’s comments, but not me. The why behind Trump’s comments is simple. He was simply updating the old concept of “Kill them all, let God sort it out” to “let the Muslims slaughter each other and let Allah sort it out.