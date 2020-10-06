‘Uncharted Territory’: The Scary Unknowns of Trump’s COVID Drug Cocktail

When Donald Trump returned to the White House and immediately removed his mask in a fresh act of pandemic denialist theater late Monday, he did so after being administered an unusual and potentially dangerous mix of drugs to treat his novel coronavirus infection.

It’s not clear yet how effective the drug cocktail might be in reducing the severity of Trump’s COVID-19 case and attendant symptoms; medical experts are increasingly skeptical of any information coming out of the White House. It’s also not clear whether the 74-year-old president is enduring side-effects that could weigh on his stability, mental clarity, and judgment in the coming days. But major side-effects are certainly possible from the mix of drugs he’s taken, experts said.

