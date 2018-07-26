Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Make Nice in Divorce Court After Nasty Split

Perhaps Donald Trump Jr. is a better dealmaker than his father.

Trump Jr.'s estranged wife, Vanessa, slapped the real estate scion with divorce papers on March 15. And what had initially appeared to be an amiable, "uncontested" split in court filings was recently reclassified as a "contested" proceeding—meaning things had the potential of getting nasty.

While the few public court filings available about their divorce do not reveal Vanessa's motivation for leaving Trump Jr., reports abound about his alleged, ongoing infidelity as well as one New York Post report that the president's eldest son was just too cheap, treating her like a "second-class citizen," according to one of the tabloid's sources.

The Trumps, 40, married in 2005 and have five kids.

During a brief proceeding in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, however, the estranged couple revealed that they had already reached a custody agreement and were close to brokering a deal on their finances.

"My understating is that the parties have agreed, at least in principle, to resolve all issues regarding custody decision-making and parenting," said Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz.

"Obviously, you have prioritized your children and taken steps to shield them from what could have been an invasive litigation process, not everybody is able to do that, so I congratulate you on working those issues out," Katz said.

"Yes, we fully expect to have an agreement on custody within the next several weeks," said Trump Jr.'s lawyer, Norman Heller. The agreement will be submitted to the court next.

Katz, in his questioning, also revealed "there are certain financial issues that have not been resolved."

Both lawyers explained that money discussions didn't seem to be a problem and that most of the disagreements had been worked out.

"We expect the whole matter to be resolved in the next several weeks," Heller also said matter-of-facty.

Despite the seemingly smooth process thus far, Trump Jr. and Vanessa looked morose, albeit put-together. Both sported well tailored, navy blue attire: Vanessa in a dress and nude stilettos, Trump Jr. in a suit.

They walked out of the courtroom side by side, exchanging quick whispers, before parting ways.

Trump Jr. in recent months has started a relationship with former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, even joining the campaign trail together.