Donald Trump Jr: I Wish I Was Like Hunter Biden So I Could ‘Make Millions Off of My Father’s Presidency’

Donald Trump Jr., a man who shares the same name as the President of the United States and is currently the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said with a straight face on Wednesday night that he wished his name was Hunter Biden so he could “make millions off my father's presidency.”

During an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity to hawk his upcoming book Triggered, Trump Jr. quickly turned his sights on the impeachment inquiry his father is currently facing.

After Trump Jr. called it a “sham” and claimed “the reasonable people in the middle” support his dad, Sean Hannity asked the presidential scion about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The president is facing impeachment largely due to his efforts to pressure Ukraine to open investigations into the Democratic presidential nominee and his family.

Insisting the media protects Biden and doesn’t report on unsubstantiated claims that the former veep forced Ukrainian leaders to drop investigations into his son, Hannity then wondered aloud what would happen if Trump Jr.’s name was Hunter Biden.

“I wish my name was Hunter Biden,” the president’s eldest son said without a hint of irony. “I could go abroad, make millions off of my father’s presidency—I’d be a really rich guy! It would be incredible!”

Trump Jr. then brought up unfounded allegations that Hunter Biden got a sweetheart $1.5 billion deal from China thanks to a desire by Beijing to curry favor with the then-vice president, claiming that if he got “$1.5 from China” the media’s “heads would explode.”

“They would have an aneurysm—we’d end the fake news problem,” he concluded. “That is the double standard that we are living under right now. That is the double standard the American people are sick and tired of.”

While the lack of self-awareness should be apparent, it should also be noted that while his father has been president, Trump Jr. has opened himself and his dad up to a whole host of conflict of interest issues. For example, a trip to India Trump Jr. took to sell his family’s condominium projects cost American taxpayers roughly $100,000.