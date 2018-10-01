Donald Trump Jr.: #MeToo Makes Me Fear More for My Sons Than My Daughters

Donald Trump Jr. is afraid for his sons.

The past week—in which Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser were questioned in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee over allegations that he committed sexual assault in the 1980s—has made the president’s oldest male heir fear more for his sons than his daughters, the father of five said in an interview with DailyMail TV.

“I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls,” Trump Jr. said during a trip to Bozeman, Montana, to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale last week. “When I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary.”

When asked which of his children he’s most concerned for, he replied: “Right now, I’d say my sons.”

Trump Jr. told reporters that Christine Blasey Ford’s story, of being held down and groped by Kavanaugh at a high-school party while his friend Mark Judge egged him on, is tainted by political motivations to keep his father’s nominee off the high court.

“For the people who are real victims of these things, when it is so obviously political in cases like this, it really diminishes the real claims,” he added.

Former Fox News co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who announced her relationship with Trump Jr. on April 25, also weighed in on the issue.

“I think it’s important, in terms of doing an investigation, to get the facts out there and find out [what’s true],” she said. “It’s very tough 35 years later, but it doesn’t mean it should be ignored.”

“People need to be careful to understand the politics involved as well, and what motivations people may have,” the former prosecutor added.

Ford and Kavanaugh both testified Thursday on national television—before an estimated audience of 22 million viewers—while taking questions from senators and sex-crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, of Arizona. Ford said in her testimony that Kavanaugh attacked her and tried to remove her one-piece bathing suit, pinning her down and covering her mouth while she tried to scream for help.

Ford told the committee that she can still remember the “uproarious” laughter that Kavanaugh and Judge shared while attacking her.

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Friday that an FBI investigation would be ordered during a seven-day cease-fire between Republicans and Democrats over the matter before a final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination is called, but Ford claims she has not yet been contacted by the FBI.

After the committee hearings last week, Mitchell wrote a five-page memorandum to Republican senators in which she claimed that a “reasonable prosecutor” would not bring a case against Kavanaugh based on the evidence presented to the panel on Thursday, CNN reported on Monday.

Early last week, another accuser, Deborah Ramirez, went public in a New Yorker interview with allegations that a drunken Kavanaugh had exposed himself at a Yale University party and that, at the time, he “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

Another woman, Julie Swetnick, has also accused Kavanaugh and his group of friends of targeting young women in the 1980s with drugs and alcohol, and of involvement in gang-rapes.

Swetnick, who claims she was a victim of a gang-rape at a party where Kavanaugh was present, is represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti, who also represents adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her claims against President Trump and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

“I observed Brett Kavanaugh drink excessively at many of these parties and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls, including pressing girls against him without their consent, ‘grinding’ against girls, and attempting to remove or shift girls’ clothing to expose private body parts,” Swetnick wrote in a declaration last week. “I likewise observed him be verbally abusive toward girls by making crude sexual comments to them that were designed to demean, humiliate and embarrass them.”