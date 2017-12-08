Donald Trump Jr. Roasted by Stephen Colbert Over Congressional Testimony

Last week, Stephen Colbert became the latest late-night comedian to embarrass Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter.

As you may or may not know, when he’s not getting his jollies slaughtering innocent exotic animals or fraternizing with WikiLeaks, the most tanned and gelled Trump spawn is spending time on Twitter following/retweeting alt-right accounts and generally acting a fool.

The Late Show host dug up an old tweet wherein Don Jr. wrote, “Hypothetical question? Can my 2 year old get in trouble 4 sexual harassment for asking his teacher to come to his place naked after school?”

It was, even for Jr., a remarkable feat of stupidity—and an odd take given that his father stands accused of sexual misconduct by at least 16 women, and how Jr. himself once argued that women who can’t handle sexual harassment “don’t belong in the work force.”

So Colbert responded to the tweet by writing, “Non-hypothetical question: are you insane?”

On Thursday night, Colbert once again aimed his ire at Don Jr., addressing his 8-hour testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee concerning Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election (and possible Trump-Russia ties).

“Don Jr. was there answering questions about his infamous meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. As you recall, Don Jr. was there looking for dirt on Hillary Clinton back in June of 2016, right?” said Colbert in his Late Show monologue. “Everybody was at the meeting—Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner. It was a real who’s who of who wants an orange jumpsuit.”

When news of the infamous Trump Tower meeting broke, Trump Jr. claimed that the clandestine meeting had to do with the adoption program—namely the Magnitsky Act, an Obama-era sanction which blocks the adoption of Russian children by U.S. parents.

“It was a short introductory meeting. I asked Jared and Paul to stop by. We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since ended by the Russian government, but it was not a campaign issue at the time and there was no follow up,” Don Jr. said in a statement at the time.

Of course, this turned out to be bogus: Trump Jr. was reportedly there for potential Russian dirt on Hillary Clinton. And that misleading statement was dictated to Don Jr. by none other than his father, Donald Trump.

But when the House Intelligence Committee asked Don Jr. about his father’s involvement in the Russian rendezvous, he refused to answer, citing attorney-client privilege because there was a lawyer in the room during the meeting.

“I hereby invoke attorney-client privilege, father-son privilege, same-name privilege, white privilege,” cracked Colbert, imitating Don Jr.

After his testimony, Don Jr. posted an instagram photo of a helicopter with the name “Trump” emblazoned on the side, accompanied by the caption: “Time to roll…”

“Coincidentally, ‘time to roll’ is what Michael Flynn said before he cut that deal with Robert Mueller,” cracked Colbert. “But Donny, ‘time to roll?’ It is literally one of the few vehicles that doesn’t roll.”