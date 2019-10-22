Donald Trump Mocks Black Americans by Evoking Emmett Till

Every black person, whether they were born in the 1930s like my grandmother, the 1940s like my parents, the 1960s like me, or the 1990s like my eldest niece knows the story of Emmett Till.

Emmett was 14 years old when he was kidnapped, beaten mercilessly, disfigured, lynched, and drown in the Tallahatchie River river in Mississippi in 1954 when he allegedly “wolf”-whistled at a young white woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham. In 2017, she told a historian that her allegations against Emmett were false. Emmett, who was from Chicago, had been visiting his mother’s family in Mississippi that summer when he was dragged out of their home in the night. His body was found near the river bed in Glendora, Mississippi where a make-shift memorial was put up, then defaced, then put up, then defaced, then shot with bullet holes, until this past week, a new bullet-proof steel sign was put in place.

Lynching is not a word to be used lightly: From 1882-1968, 4,743 lynchings occurred in the U.S., according to the NAACP. Of those men, women, and children we know of who were hanged, burned alive, shot, drowned, and beaten to death, 3,446 were black. And these are just the ones we know about.