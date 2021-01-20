Trump Nearly Burned America to the Ground. Your Move, Joe.

To live up to the needs of the nation and the hopes of the left, our 46th president will first have to clear the wreckage left to him by our 45th president.

Michael Tomasky

Special Correspondent

What’s at stake in Joe Biden’s presidency? Where do I start? First of all, getting a handle on vaccine distribution and hopefully saving tens of thousands of American lives. Reversing job losses and getting the country moving in the right direction economically again.

Under normal circumstances, that would be enough to ask of one man, but our circumstances are anything but normal, especially after what we witnessed on Jan. 6.

Behind all particular current events and issues lurk the tides of history; they flow this way or that depending on how those events play out, violently or placidly depending on the passions of the moment. And it is here, in where and how forcefully these tides flow, that the true stakes of his presidency repose.