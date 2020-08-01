Donald Trump, Pretender-in-Chief, Is No Wartime President

On a day when three former presidents stood on a stage in Atlanta to say goodbye to one of history’s most heroic soldiers in the eternal fight for equality, the current commander-in-chief used his principal weapon—Twitter—to whine and raise the absurd possibility of postponing November’s election like he was calling a rain-delay for democracy.

Trump’s dreams of wearing that title—commander-in-chief—are both ludicrous and dangerous. Every hour of every day he is a walking, talking, tweeting threat to the national and global security of the United States.

But there is an evidence-based way to measure his leadership skill, his ability as “a wartime president” taking on the coronavirus. Let’s look at the casualty numbers as of Friday with this Patton-pretender in the Oval Office: