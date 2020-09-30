Donald Trump, Proud Boy in Chief, Gives His Marching Orders

It’s hard to be surprised by this president’s naked bigotry and stoking of racist violence after four years of both, but Trump once again managed to top himself.

When flat-out asked by moderator Chris Wallace if he was "willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down” — a gimme for any presidential candidate trying to avoid the appearance of overtly courting the white supremacist vote — Donald Trump refused. After sputtering and stalling to avoid answering the question, he urged some of his most violent supporters to gear up and get ready.

"Proud Boys,” Trump said, addressing by name the “western chauvinist” group that has become notorious for its right-wing violence, “stand back—and stand by!”