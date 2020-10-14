Donald, Rudy and Rupert’s Dubious ‘October Surprise’ Reeks of Desperation

Not this time. In 2016, many mainstream media outlets let themselves be used by Donald Trump and his henchmen (Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, etc.) to amplify nutso Hillary conspiracy stories. It helped put Trump in the White House, where he has violated the Constitution, his oath of office, and common decency pretty much every day since.

So far this time around, the media’s track record has been better. But it’s better because all the conspiracy-mongering has fallen flat. Prosecutor John Durham, who I really thought was going to do Bill Barr’s dirty work and try to rig the election by indicting a number of deep-staters with “ties” to the Obama administration, reportedly won’t issue a report until after the election, which means he has found nothing. And Wednesday morning we learned that another prosecutor set up by Barr to try to gin up a fake scandal has folded up his tent, too. He was investigating the “unmasking” “scandal,” but he too found nothing.

So they’re shooting blanks. But wait, here comes the New York Post to the rescue! The Murdoch tabloid ran a story also on Wednesday morning, which I will not link to, that purports to contain the smoking gun proving that Joe Biden did… well, something to do with Ukraine, it’s not exactly clear what.