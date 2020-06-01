Donald Trump, the Chaos and Carnage President, Wants To Be the Law-and-Order Candidate

Donald Trump is running for re-election on a platform of recklessly encouraging citizens to risk death to “reopen” the economy, while he foments state violence and encourages a race war.

While many have struggled to discern a politically savvy strategy underlying Trump’s now overtly nihilistic message, there may not be one. Over the several years of his presidency, Trump has incrementally, but by now, quite definitively, embraced a set of policy positions that are authoritarian, racist and indeed fascistic.

And as a candidate for re-election, Trump is now facing the challenge of defending those policies, regardless of how repugnant—and indeed how unpopular—they have proven to be.