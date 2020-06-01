Donald Trump, the Chaos and Carnage President, Wants To Be the Law-and-Order Candidate

‘OMINOUS WEAPONS’

Beneath his outrageous and vile rhetoric and chaotic and lazy style of governance lies an even more disturbing set of policies.

David R. Lurie

opinion

Donald Trump is running for re-election on a platform of recklessly encouraging citizens to risk death to “reopen” the economy, while he foments state violence and encourages a race war

While many have struggled to discern a politically savvy strategy underlying Trump’s now overtly nihilistic message, there may not be one. Over the several years of his presidency, Trump has incrementally, but by now, quite definitively, embraced a set of policy positions that are authoritarian, racist and indeed fascistic. 

And as a candidate for re-election, Trump is now facing the challenge of defending those policies, regardless of how repugnant—and indeed how unpopular—they have proven to be.