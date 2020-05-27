Donald Trump Will Risk Thousands Getting Sick So He Can Give a Big Convention Speech

Would Donald Trump really move the Republican National Convention to Florida (or somewhere else) from North Carolina? On Tuesday, Trump warned North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper that he has "a week" to decide if he'll meet Trump's demands. Trump doesn’t really seem to want to switch convention sites, and the logistical challenges would be tremendous. But if you don’t think there’s at least a possibility, you don’t know this president.

In case you missed it, Trump went on a Memorial Day Twitter rant that threatened the move. After saying how much he loves North Carolina, Trump warned that “Democrat Governor, [Roy Cooper] is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed..full attendance in the Arena.”

Unless the governor will promise Republicans they can “fully occupy the space,” Trump warned, he would be “reluctantly forced......to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”