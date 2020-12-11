Donald Trump's Friends Do What Thousands Don’t—Leave the Hospital

More than 3,000 American died from the coronavirus on Wednesday, when Rudy Giuliani walked out of Georgetown Hospital flashing a thumbs up, looking better than the last time we’d seen him, sweating hair product. He resisted going in, but says the president told him, “Don’t be stupid. We can get it over in three days if we send you to the hospital.”

For once, he wasn’t stupid and joined Chris Christie and Ben Carson, both a little old and out of shape but who, nonetheless, miraculously recovered. There could be others among the 53 infected in the White House hotspot, but they are too discreet or embarrassed to say so.

It’s not divine intervention that saved Rudy. It’s Trump’s medical pardons at work. For the chosen, there’s no waiting for care. At the first symptom, you can check into the hospital of your choice. Others, gasping for air, face overwhelmed facilities where they might linger for hours on a hallway gurney, or, in places like Reno and El Paso, qualify for a bed in a numbered spot in a converted parking lot. But Friends of Trump, after arrival, are offered a presidential cocktail of scarce monoclonal antibodies administered in hospitals intravenously.