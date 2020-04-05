Donald Trump’s In-Person Voting Demand is Obscenely Hypocritical, and Worse

In that way he has of saying out loud what many believe but won’t admit, Donald Trump made no pretense of his fear of vote by mail, describing why Republicans opposed mandated vote by mail in earlier versions of the $2 trillion emergency relief bill, despite the public health issues in sending voters to the polls in the midst of a pandemic:

“They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again, they had things in there about election days, and what you do… and it was totally crazy.”

To make this a perfect Trump moment, he himself has requested an absentee ballot for the Republican presidential primary in Florida.