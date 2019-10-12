Donald Trump’s Wildcat Foreign Policy Is Killing the State Department

In late 2017, President Donald Trump asked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson a simple question: can you make a problem go away? Trump’s problem was an indicted Turkish-Iranian gold trader named Reza Zarrab. More precisely, the problem was Zarrab’s lawyer, the president’s close friend Rudy Giuliani.

Investigators suspected Zarrab was working on behalf of the Turkish government’s state-owned bank Halkbank as part of a massive scheme to funnel billions of dollars into Iran in contravention of American economic sanctions. They wanted Zarrab to spill what he knew. Giuliani was in a panic.

Trump bluntly asked Tillerson to pressure the Department of Justice into ending its investigation of Zarrab. Tillerson flatly refused, even raising his concerns about the criminality of Trump’s request with then-Chief of Staff John Kelly. And yet, faced with a clear order to obstruct a federal investigation, neither Tillerson nor Kelly took any steps to report Trump’s request.