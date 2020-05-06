Mr. Trump’s Wonderful Life, Where Women STFU

The strange old colon blockage we’ve elected president is at it again, complaining about the temperament of reporters like CBS’s Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid: “It wasn’t Donna Reed, I can tell you that.”

Well, if turnabout is fair play: Donald Trump is no Jimmy Stewart.

Donna Reed is the actor (or “actress,” if you want to use a word that will make many present-day actors who are female want to claw their faces off) who was best known for playing compliant housewife types in the 1950’s. She died in 1986. Reid and Jiang are good at their jobs, and it’s totally out of line for the president to try to police their professional conduct by evoking an archetype that American women (including his daughter, the very important ripoff shoe design copyright holder turned presidential advisor) have spent decades fighting.