Another Texas town was on the brink of disaster after authorities say a search of private home on Wednesday found an AK-47 automatic rifle and a “hit list” of students that would be targeted.

The Donna Independent School District in Donna, Texas, posted a notice on its social media late Wednesday saying it had received “a credible threat of violence that is currently under investigation.” Local media outlets in the deep South Texas region reported that the powerful weapon and target list were found in a student’s home and that “two to three people” were involved in the plot, quoting police officials. Donna is roughly 280 miles south of Uvalde, where “the worst school shooting” since the 2012 “worst school shooting” in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, occurred on May 24, leaving 19 young children and two educators dead.

The Donna school district said classes would resume after the Memorial Day weekend. “In light of the recent events and in an abundance of caution, we will be canceling school district-wide classes and staff will work from home,” the message said. “The safety and security of our students & staff is our first priority.”

The note did not say which of the district’s seven facilities were thought to be targeted in the threat, which was reported to police who then alerted the district, according to media reports. It is also not clear how many students were named on the hit list.