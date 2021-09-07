Rich Donors Punish Elite School for Dissing Ex-Headmaster

Alumni and contributors vow to halt donations after blame for sexual abuse at the Thacher School is pinned on a popular former administrator.

William Bredderman

A host of longtime donors to California’s Thacher School—a rarefied $64,000-a-year institution that gifts each freshman a horse—told The Daily Beast they plan to halt their largesse after an abuse scandal earlier this summer.

But it’s not the claims of systemic sexual abuse that have some of the school’s most prominent backers jumping ship.

Instead, the deep-pocketed players are furious over what they view as the unfair “scapegoating” of a former administrator after a slew of cases of alleged faculty and student sexual misconduct—and attendant cover-ups—was exposed in a scathing independent report commissioned by the school.