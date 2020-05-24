Don’t Call it ‘Megxit.’ Harry, Not Meghan, Drove Decision to Quit Royal Life, Book Claims

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

My choice to go, Harry tells friends

Prince Harry, not his wife Meghan Markle, was the driving force behind the decision to leave the U.K. and step back from front line roles in the royal family, a considerable part of a new biography about the couple will be devoted to claiming.