‘Don’t Feel Bad for Me, Bitch!’: Meghan McCain Snaps at Joy Behar After Another Heated Confrontation

Things are just going swimmingly on The View.

During Wednesday’s opening segment, co-hosts and frequent sparring partners Joy Behar and Meghan McCain got into it once again, leading to McCain calling Behar a “bitch” at the end, prompting McCain and crew to do some clean-up following a commercial break.

With the table discussing Trump’s 2020 “kickoff” rally, Behar began verbally poking at McCain’s commentary on the president’s speech, causing the conservative co-host to grow visibly frustrated. The situation came to a head, however, when McCain called on her liberal colleague to stop dismissing Trump supporters.

“But beyond that, don’t belittle the crowd,” the former Fox News personality declared. “Don’t belittle the enthusiasm. Democrats have a lot to come. A lot of people are enthusiastic, and one of my producers were saying, ‘Why do people love him so much?’ It’s not just they love Trump so much. It’s they hate the same things Trump hates. That’s what’s going on.”

Behar, meanwhile, continued to needle McCain.

“Who? Black people, you mean? Immigrants?” Behar exclaimed as McCain objected. “Who do they hate?”

“You know what, Joy, really, I come here every day open-minded trying to explain it and it’s not a fun job for me,” McCain groused. “I know you’re angry. I know that you’re angry that Trump is president.”

The conservative host went on to accuse Behar of yelling at her, saying it won’t “fix the problem” before the two of them began shouting back and forth about the upcoming election.

This, of course, eventually led co-host Whoopi Goldberg to step in and play referee, as she’s done many times before.

“Okay, guys! Okay, okay, okay,” she interjected to audience applause. “It’s a great discussion, and we can go back to it. I just need everybody to take a beat.”

They did not, however, take a beat.

“I’m the sacrificial Republican every day,” McCain complained as Behar sarcastically uttered: “Awwww.”

“Don’t feel bad for me, bitch,” McCain snapped, pointing her finger at Behar as the crowd groaned. “I’m paid to do this. Okay? Don’t feel bad for me.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin immediately stepped in to ask that they not call each other “bitches” while McCain claimed that she and Behar use that phrase all the time as they quickly went to break.

After commercial, the table addressed the previous segment’s tension, with McCain claiming that she consistently says “bitch” all the time in an endearing way. Furthermore, she insisted that she and Behar enjoy fighting with each other and she wants “everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship because it’s almost 2020, and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal.”

“And I know this is a big shock,” she added. “We get along backstage.”

This, of course, was an obvious reference to recent reports that there’s drama behind the scenes at The View revolving around McCain and Behar.

Earlier this month, it was reported that morale is down on the show due to the constant bickering between the two and McCain’s off-air attitude. Late last year, Behar reportedly came close to quitting following an intense on-air spat with McCain, telling producers that they needed to get “this bitch under control.”