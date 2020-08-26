Don’t Fool Yourself, Libs. Trump’s Show Is a Yuge Success.

Don’t be cocky, Democrats. The Republican Convention is very effective TV. Expect this race to tighten.

If this sounds laughable to you, remember that a similar attitude prevented Democrats from taking Trump seriously in 2016.

Progressives keep telling me this convention “infomercial” is propaganda so blatant that everyone can see through the lies. The notion that Team Trump might finally be getting their shit together isn’t seriously considered. These progressives are guilty of projection—of thinking that everyone sees the world the same way they do, and sees through Trump’s schtick. They hate Trump so much they can’t believe that everyone doesn’t agree, or that there’s anything more to Trump than shtick.