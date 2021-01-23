Don’t Let Cops Use the Insurrection to Justify Surveillance

Amid growing alarm about the power of big tech, unprecedented numbers of people are transitioning to encrypted platforms like Signal, Telegram, and Proton Mail. But at the very moment encrypted platforms are taking center stage in our digital lives, they’re facing an existential threat. Organizations like the Center for Democracy and Technology warn “there is increasing… pressure” for companies to provide law enforcement with access to encrypted information.

Police never let a good crisis go to waste, even when they contribute to it forming. With Americans outraged that insurrectionists could take over our Capitol, law enforcement has been quick to lobby, yet again, for expanded surveillance powers.

But as we learned the hard way after 9/11, fear is a poor guide for making complex and lasting policy decisions. Rather than myopically taking steps sold as marking us feel safe, we need to invest in evidence-based measures that will make us safer. Scary as the present situation is, nothing about it justifies giving law enforcement a backdoor to crack encryption—which is what law enforcement demands after every high-profile failure.