Don’t Tell Me to Be Happy About the Harvey Weinstein Verdict

As soon as the verdict was handed down, everyone hailed it as a victory. Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance immediately held a press conference and began taking credit for the conviction, announcing that Harvey Weinstein had “finally been held accountable for the crimes he committed.”

You may remember Vance as the guy who decided not to prosecute Weinstein in 2015 when he was presented with a tape of Weinstein harassing an Italian model in a Manhattan hotel. But it’s five years later, and now Vance is no longer Mr. Friend of the Wealthy.

He’s turned over a new leaf, or conversely has realized that he can’t get away with “special treatment for the donor class” anymore. Whatever the reason, the guy who sought a reduced sex offender status for Jeffrey Epstein and failed to pursue criminal charges against the Trump kids is holding a press conference to celebrate his enormous prosecutorial victory.