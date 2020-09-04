Don't Write Off Biden on the Economy Just Yet

Polls show voters have more confidence in Joe Biden than Donald Trump on every key issue except the economy, where the president’s strength has Democrats worried that Biden could be falling into the same trap as Hillary Clinton by not running robustly enough on jobs.

The Democratic convention’s focus on social justice issues deepened concerns among nervous Dems that history might repeat itself with another searing loss as the GOP hammered home its message of law and order. You’d think Biden was down eight points, not up.

“The race is totally unchanged,” pollster Stan Greenberg assured me as he was putting the finishing touches on his report of the dial groups that he ran at the two conventions. “People have deeply developed views of the candidates, Trump, and the two parties.”