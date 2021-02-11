Double-Masking Is a No-Brainer—Good Luck Enforcing It

Tighten up your face mask or double it up. That’s the latest advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as dangerous new strains of the novel coronavirus spread across the United States and health officials scramble to get vaccines in arms.

Wearing a washable cloth mask on top of a disposable medical-style one— “double-masking”—can double the level of protection against the fine airborne droplets that carry the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen, a team led by John Brooks, chief medical officer for the CDC’s COVID-19 emergency response, concluded in a study the agency released on Wednesday.

The CDC’s recommendation is a clear signal—it’s time to consider doubling down on masks. It’s the one proven way to fight the pandemic while still keeping the economy open to some degree and awaiting more vaccine.