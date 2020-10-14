Scouted’s Favorite Mugs Are Half Off For Prime Day

Double walled glasses are our favorites. They highlight whatever you’re drinking while keeping it hotter (or colder) for longer. They are sturdier than traditional glassware, yet remain lightweight. They cold to the touch even if something is inside, meaning no more burnt fingers.

JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses

