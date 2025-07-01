In this scorching heat, it’s hard to imagine a time when women would lace up their corsets, puff their hair, and pile on the petticoats before stepping out into the sun. Still, there’s something romantic about the idea of a garden tea party on a sunny summer day, and Dove’s newest collection feels straight out of the Regency-era glamour of Bridgerton.

If you’re looking to channel the charm of the past but aren’t fond of super-structured undergarments, the folks at beloved drugstore brand Dove have got you covered with its limited-edition line of floral-infused personal-care products. First reported by Byrdie, the Garden Tea Party collection features delightfully scented scrubs, soaps, and more that’ll transform your shower into a botanical paradise. (Byrdie also mused that the launch is “something the heroine in a Jane Austen novel would love,” and we couldn’t agree more.)

Dove /Dove

The line offers four sweet scents, including Honeysuckle Gardenia, Rose Berry Bouquet, English Pear Blossom, and Velvet Fig Bloom. Each is available in four formats: solid antiperspirant deodorant, body wash, body scrub, and a four-pack of bar soaps. “Dove Garden Tea Party is a spring soiree of radiant floral fragrance with a gourmand touch,” the brand shared via press release. The price point is affordable, as well, with every item sitting below the $10 mark.

Dove/Dove

Already, the fragrant collection has excited beauty fans talking. “Oh, these scents all sound so gorgeous!” wrote one Redditor, adding that they’re keeping their eyes peeled for Rose Berry Bouquet and English Pear Blossom. Another lamented that some stock has been all scooped up, writing, “I went to buy them online at Target, and the body washes are already sold out and being resold for 40 dollars or more on eBay and other places. I really wish people weren’t so greedy.” (For what it’s worth, dear Redditor, we’re crossing our fingers that you’ll find the body wash bottles of your dreams—at the regular price.)

Dove/Dove

And while it may be wrapped in the romance of a foregone era, this collection’s formulas offer far more nourishing properties than personal-care products of the past. (Some Victorian-era makeup, for instance, featured ammonia, arsenic, and mercury on its ingredient lists.) While we yearn for the ethereal elegance of a tea party, we’re also pretty grateful for the comfort of jean shorts, the convenience of showers, and the moisturizing power of a skin-friendly body wash.