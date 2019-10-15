Dozen Women Ready to Testify Against Cuba Gooding Jr. at Groping Trial: Prosecutors

A dozen women are willing to testify against Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. at his upcoming trial on sexual-misconduct charges, prosecutors revealed in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday.

Gooding pleaded not guilty at his Tuesday arraignment to two additional counts of misdemeanor forcible touching in a newly unsealed indictment—which prosecutors said does not include the “12 additional complainants” they hope will testify during the trial.

The 51-year-old actor also faces charges of third-degree misdemeanor sexual abuse and forcible touching for allegedly groping a woman’s breasts without her consent at a Times Square club in June. The actor has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Dressed in a black suit, a white pocket square, and handcuffs, the Jerry Maguire actor remained quiet during his brief arraignment as prosecutors described the additional incident that halted the star’s already postponed trial last Thursday.

The indictment unsealed Tuesday have yet to be released, but the additional charges stem from an alleged October 2018 incident.

Gooding’s defense attorney, Mark Heller, spoke to reporters outside the courthouse hours before his appearance to confirm the star surrendered to police Tuesday morning. He also suggested the latest charges are short on viable evidence—a claim he continued inside the courtroom.

“It has been 124 days since the arrest of Cuba Gooding Jr. and in my opinion the District Attorney’s office has tormented Mr. Gooding, knowing that his life and his career has been put on hold and cooly delaying this prosecution,” Heller said in court before asking the judge to sever the two allegations into separate cases “as to not prejudice Mr. Gooding.”

Heller also said “the indictment constitutes a disillusioned overreaction,” and likened it to the “incredible condemnation” former Vice President Joe Biden faced after touching “a woman’s shoulder.”

The latest allegations come just months after prosecutors initially charged Gooding for groping a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Times Square on June 9.

Prosecutors allege the 29-year-old woman, who has not been identified, met the “heavily intoxicated” actor during a night out with friends and offered him a cup of water. While the two of them were in the midst of a conversation, the woman alleged, The People v. O.J. Simpson star groped her breasts.

The 29-year-old allegedly left the bar and immediately called authorities, but Gooding was no longer at the bar when officers arrived. Shortly after the actor voluntarily surrendered to the police to be arrested, TMZ published surveillance footage allegedly showing the incident.

At the time of Gooding’s arrest, police revealed they were investigating a second allegation from a woman who claimed the actor grabbed her butt over a decade ago at Butter Restaurant in Manhattan, the New York Daily News reported. The woman, who has not been identified, told police she initially came forward after seeing news reports about the June assault.

According to the New York Post, three other women have also reportedly come forward to police accusing the actor of sexual misconduct over the last decade. One of these women alleges Gooding grabbed her butt in 2018 at a SoHo establishment, the newspaper reported, while another claims the star “reached his hand under the skirt of the other and penetrated her with his finger that same year.”

Gooding has not been charged in these alleged incidents, but his lawyer admitted he is aware of the additional claims.

The star was released on his own recognizance Tuesday and is expected to return to court Dec. 13.