‘NEVER FORGOTTEN’ Dozens Dead as Plane Crashes Into Swamp All 25 people on board were killed after the aircraft plummeted on a domestic flight. Stringer/REUTERS

Nigeria has declared three days of national mourning after suffering its deadliest airplane crash in more than three decades. Authorities confirmed that none of the 25 people on board the military plane—five crew members and 20 passengers—survived after it plummeted into a swamp in the southern state of Ondo on Monday. President Bola Tinubu offered his condolences to the families of the deceased when he announced the mourning period on Tuesday. “This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation,” he said. “Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria,” he added in a nod to the branch’s role in countering terrorism and regional instability. “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Tinubu said. The flight from Benin City to Lagos, the capital, is understood to have been part of a routine mission. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The Air Force has launched an official investigation.

A portion of the aircraft retrieved from the swamp in Ondo State. Stringer/REUTERS

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register