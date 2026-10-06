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‘NEVER FORGOTTEN’

Dozens Dead as Plane Crashes Into Swamp

All 25 people on board were killed after the aircraft plummeted on a domestic flight.

Wreckage of a Nigerian military helicopter inside the swampy Igbokoda forest in Ondo State, Nigeria, October 5, 2026. The helicopter crashed while carrying sevaral passengers and crew members. REUTERS/Stringer

Stringer/REUTERS

By Will Neal

Nigeria has declared three days of national mourning after suffering its deadliest airplane crash in more than three decades. Authorities confirmed that none of the 25 people on board the military plane—five crew members and 20 passengers—survived after it plummeted into a swamp in the southern state of Ondo on Monday. President Bola Tinubu offered his condolences to the families of the deceased when he announced the mourning period on Tuesday. “This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation,” he said. “Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria,” he added in a nod to the branch’s role in countering terrorism and regional instability. “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Tinubu said. The flight from Benin City to Lagos, the capital, is understood to have been part of a routine mission. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The Air Force has launched an official investigation.

Remnants of a Nigerian military helicopter that crashed while carrying several passengers and crew members, in Ondo State, Nigeria, October 5, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

A portion of the aircraft retrieved from the swamp in Ondo State.

Stringer/REUTERS

Read it at BBC News

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